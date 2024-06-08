Reviving time-honored brands makes sense in any language

Young people have shown off their language skills and ideas for promoting time-honored brands, in English, German and Japanese, at a recent speech contest.

University students and company employees have shown off their language skills and ideas for promoting time-honored brands, in English, German and Japanese, at a recent speech contest.



The "Shao Wan Sheng Cup" competition, co-organized by East China University of Science and Technology and Shao Wan Sheng Commerce and Trade Co, engaged students in real business challenges and raised awareness of the inheritance and revival of time-honored brands and their promotion in overseas markets.

Students from the university highlighted the importance of innovation for the brands by combining tradition with modernity to woo the younger generation and international consumers.

Many mentioned 170-year-old Shao Wan Sheng, known for its traditional liquor-infused delicacies, and its innovative products developed in recent years, such as the liquor-saturated coffee as a perfect combination of east and West.

Zhao Hong, dean of the School of Foreign Languages at ECUST, emphasized that language is the foundation for time-honored brands to go global. She encouraged contestants to contribute their wisdom in effectively conveying Chinese traditional business culture to young people worldwide.

Zhou Jin, deputy Party secretary of Shanghai New World Group, parenting company of Shao Wan Sheng, thanked all the participants for sharing their creative thoughts. She wished to bring forward its cooperation with the university to promote time-honored brands together.

The event stood as a testament to closer collaboration between universities and enterprises.

Liu Jinku, deputy director of the Academic Affairs Office at ECUST, praised the diverse forms of industry-university collaboration between ECUST and enterprises.

He expressed his hope for increased participation from enterprises in nurturing young talented personnel and innovating traditional cultural heritage.