University students celebrate dragon boat festival

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  23:18 UTC+8, 2024-06-08       0
Edited by Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

Shanghai universities are celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival with a variety of activities.

Nineteen local universities, including Tongji University, East China Normal University and Donghua University, met at Shanghai Polytechnic University for a 12-member-crew dragon boat race.

The event attracted students from various ethnic groups in China and foreign countries to experience the traditional way to celebrate the festival commemorating Qu Yuan, a famous Chinese poet and minister known for his patriotism and contributions to classical poetry.

Shanghai Zhongqiao Vocational and Technical University, East China Normal University, East China University of Science and Technology, Shanghai Ocean University, Shanghai Polytechnic University, and Shanghai Lixin University of Accounting and Finance won first prizes in the competition.

Shanghai University of International Business and Economics held its seventh dragon boat race, with the team of international students the winners.

Meanwhile, it also staged an intangible cultural heritage fair, where students had a close look at cultural heritages such as embroidery of the Miao ethnic group, tried their hands at traditional handicrafts such as painting fans and making zongzi, a traditional sticky rice dumpling.

The university also organized a traditional sports festival to entertain students and teachers with performances of fancy rope skipping, archery and dragon dance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
