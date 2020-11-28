Tianjin to launch new round of nucleic acid testing

North China's Tianjin Municipality will launch a new round of nucleic acid testing for six groups of people in the Binhai New Area starting on Saturday.

Imaginechina

The municipality conducted nucleic acid tests for all residents in the area between November 21 and 23 after several COVID-19 cases emerged there earlier this month.

According to the municipal headquarters on the prevention and control of COVID-19, the latest testing drive will include workers handling imported goods and overseas arrivals, and residents living in the same residential complexes with them.

The other categories to be tested are couriers, bus and taxi drivers, and employees of the public transport system, medical personnel, and those working in schools, kindergartens and nurseries.

Tianjin reported no new increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases between 6 pm Thursday and 6 pm Friday, after an asymptomatic case was logged on Tuesday.