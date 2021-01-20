News / Nation

China spends 400b yuan on fighting COVID-19

Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0
China spent more than 400 billion yuan (US$61.73 billion) of fiscal funds on fighting COVID-19 by the end of November 2020, the Ministry of Finance said.
Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0

China spent more than 400 billion yuan (US$61.73 billion) of fiscal funds on fighting COVID-19 by the end of November 2020, the Ministry of Finance said.

The fiscal system has given top priority to funds for fighting COVID-19 so that people will not be deterred by the cost of medical treatment, said Finance Minister Liu Kun in an online speech released Wednesday. Due to the availability of funds, Liu added, local governments will not be hampered by the cost of medical treatment and epidemic control.

Facing remarkable challenges in 2020, the fiscal system has explored ways to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the economy, Liu said.

China set a 2020 fiscal deficit of at least 3.6 percent of GDP, up from the previous year's 2.8 percent. It has issued 1 trillion yuan of government bonds for COVID-19 control to release more funds for companies and individuals.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     