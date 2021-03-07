China urges new US administration to drop predecessor's "dangerous practice" on Taiwan

China hopes that the new US administration will make a "clear departure" from its predecessor's "dangerous practice" on Taiwan, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"We hope the new US administration will appreciate the great sensitivity of the Taiwan question, and will abide by the one-China principle and the three Sino-US communiques," Wang said.

China hopes that the US administration will prudently and properly handle the Taiwan question, he told a press conference held on the sidelines of China's annual legislative session.