News / Nation

Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft amendments to HKSAR Basic Law annexes

Xinhua
  20:14 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0
Chinese national lawmakers on Monday deliberated draft amendments to Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region .
Xinhua
  20:14 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0

Chinese national lawmakers on Monday deliberated draft amendments to Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The two annexes concern the method for the selection of the HKSAR Chief Executive and the method for the formation of the HKSAR Legislative Council and its voting procedures, respectively.

The draft amendments were submitted to a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), which opened on Monday, for deliberation.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the session on Monday afternoon. It was attended by 167 members of the NPC Standing Committee.

The draft amendments were put forward by the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, following a decision made by the NPC earlier this month on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.

Shen Chunyao, director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, explained the drafts to the lawmakers at the session.

The session also deliberated other personnel matters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     