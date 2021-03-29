News / Nation

Hong Kong to relax COVID-19 control as epidemic eases

Xinhua
  20:11 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0
Hong Kong will loosen some COVID-19 control measures from leisure facility closures to travel restrictions as new infections have continued to drop.
Xinhua
  20:11 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0

Hong Kong will loosen some COVID-19 control measures from leisure facility closures to travel restrictions as new infections have continued to drop and an increasing number of residents have received the vaccine.

As the Easter holiday is coming, the government will allow some low-risk activities to resume starting Thursday, Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said Monday at a press conference.

Chan said swimming pools and beaches will be reopened to the public and the capacity cap for theaters and theme parks will be raised from 50 percent to 75 percent.

But high-risk venues including bars and night clubs will remain closed. Most social distancing measures, including group gathering limits, will be extended for another two weeks till mid-April.

The public health authorities will advise the Executive Council to allow religious activities to be held on the condition of a 30-percent capacity cap.

The travel ban for Hong Kong residents from Britain will be lifted and the government will arrange flights to take them home in late April, Chan said, adding that those people are required to undergo a three-week quarantine upon their arrival and take three compulsory virus tests.

Restrictions for travellers from other places will also be relaxed. Those from the low-risk places, firstly Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, will have their quarantine time reduced from 21 days to two weeks plus seven days of self-monitoring, and be required to take a compulsory virus test on the 19th day after their arrivals. As to visitors from places considered as medium risk, they can also have the same quarantine plus self-monitoring arrangement given having been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The loosening of restrictions comes amid an abating epidemic. Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported only one local infection on Monday, in addition to seven imported cases.

Meanwhile, the inoculation campaign is going on. Some 462,400 vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong under a government program starting February 26, with 18,500 people fully vaccinated.

Despite the relaxation of control measures, Chan said residents should continue to follow existing social distancing rules and warned that the epidemic could rebound if the public members drop their guards off during the upcoming holiday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     