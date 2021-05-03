Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of all the cases, five were reported in Shanghai, four in Guangdong, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday, the commission said.

A total of 5,699 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,412 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 287 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,697 by Sunday, including 323 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 85,738 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were 11 suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 12 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 326 asymptomatic cases, of whom 317 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,784 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,137 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,445 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,055 had been discharged in Taiwan.