Police investigating death of woman who fell while dancing outside balcony

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:54 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
The woman was filmed dancing on the thin edge outside the balcony by people living in an adjacent building. She had left a suicide note.
Police are investigating the death of a woman who danced outside a balcony of a high-rise building on Thursday and then fell off in Sanya, China’s southernmost resort island.

The 41-year-old woman surnamed Shi left a suicide note, police said.

The woman, wearing a red dress, red shoes and a sling bag, was filmed dancing on the thin edge outside the balcony by people living in an adjacent building.

A security guard went to her apartment to ask her to come back inside. A man answered the door and Shi said she was fine and merely shooting short videos.

Minutes later, she was filmed falling off.

The police investigation is ongoing.

The woman is filmed dancing outside the balcony of a high-rise building in Sanya, Hainan Province, on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
