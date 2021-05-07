News / Nation

iQIYI issues apology for milk-wasting scandal

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:11 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
The program was accused of encouraging viewers to buy milk and scan the QR code inside the bottle caps to support their favorite stars on the show "Youth with You" Season 3.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:11 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
iQIYI issues apology for milk-wasting scandal

A poster for “Youth with You" Season 3

The Chinese online video platform iQIYI apologized on Thursday for the milk-wasting scandal caused by the variety show it produces — "Youth with You" Season 3.

The program was accused of encouraging viewers to buy milk and scan the QR code inside the bottle caps to support their favorite stars on the show. It was suspended by the Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau on Tuesday.

A video shows large amounts of milk was dumped because fans only needed the bottle caps. It triggered massive criticism online.

iQIYI said it would close all the voting channels and provide proper solutions for viewers who have purchased the products but not yet consumed the milk.

Mengniu Dairy, sponsor of the show, posted an apology on social platform Weibo today, saying it fully supports the measures raised by iQIYI. Mengnlu also said it is against any form of food waste.

Many leading media outlets criticized the milk-wasting behavior in the video and questioned whether the voting mechanism is reasonable.

In addition to wasting milk, many fans bought the sponsor’s milk, stacked the bottles on walls and posted pictures of them on social platforms.

Wu Changchang, an associate professor at East China Normal University's School of Communication, told China Central Television on Thursday that fans' irrational behavior is a product of the show's revenue-enhancing logic. Internet platforms, media, producers and advertisers form a community of interests, and create investment mechanisms to guide fan groups consumption behavior to improve earnings. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
iQIYI
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     