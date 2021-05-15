Tornado kills 1, injures 21 in China's Jiangsu

A tornado killed a person and injured 21 others after hitting a town in east China's Jiangsu Province on Friday evening, authorities said.

China News Service

The tornado around 7pm also damaged electricity facilities and toppled several factory buildings in Shengze Town, under the city of Suzhou, according to the city's fire brigade.

The town government said the injured included two in a serious condition.

Also on Friday, a tornado injured many people in the city of Wuhan in central Hubei Province.