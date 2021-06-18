News / Nation

8 detained over fatal gas explosion in central China

Xinhua
  10:08 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0
Eight suspects have been detained in connection with a gas explosion that killed 25 in central China's Hubei Province, authorities said on Friday.
Xinhua
  10:08 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0
8 detained over fatal gas explosion in central China
Imaginechina

A building is destroyed by the gas explosion in Shiyan, Hubei Province, on June 13, 2021. 

Eight suspects have been detained in connection with a gas explosion that killed 25 in central China's Hubei Province, authorities said on Friday.

The general manager of the gas company surnamed Huang is among the detained, according to a statement issued by the city government of Shiyan.

An initial investigation found the company affiliated with China Gas, a gas operator that provides natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas to residents and businesses, did not strictly perform gas pipeline patrols and checks as required and there were serious flaws in the operation of related facilities.

The blast rocked a two-story trade market building in a residential community in Zhangwan District of Shiyan on the early morning of June 13, leaving 25 people dead and more than 100 injured.

Further investigation is underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     