CPC maintains regular contacts with over 560 political parties, organizations around the world: official
The Communist Party of China has maintained regular contacts with more than 560 political parties and political organizations from over 160 countries and regions around the world, according to a CPC official.
Guo Yezhou, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, cited the statistics at a press conference held to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC on Monday in Beijing.
"The CPC has made friends all over the world," said Guo.