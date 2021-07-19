﻿
News / Nation

Travel blogger's accounts banned for disrespecting martyrs

Sun Jiayi
  22:26 UTC+8, 2021-07-19       0
A travel blogger who posed disrespectfully in front of the tombstone of heroic martyrs has been put on record by police, according to the People's Procuratorate of Xinjiang.
Sun Jiayi
  22:26 UTC+8, 2021-07-19       0
Travel blogger's accounts banned for disrespecting martyrs

小贤Jayson poses for photo beside the tombstone of a heroic martyr.

A travel blogger who posed disrespectfully in front of the tombstone of heroic martyrs has been put on record by police, according to the People's Procuratorate of Xinjiang.

The blogger 小贤Jayson took photos with irreverent poses in Kangxiwa Martyrs Cemetery, which is in memory of garrison soldiers who died in border clashes in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

So far, social platforms including Toutiao, WeChat, Weibo, and Zhihu have permanently banned his account.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Weibo
Toutiao
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     