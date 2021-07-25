News / Nation

China should teach US to treat other countries equally: Chinese FM

  08:19 UTC+8, 2021-07-25       0
If the United States has not learned to treat other countries equally, China and the international community have the obligation to help the United States make up for this lesson.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday that if the United States has not learned to treat other countries equally, China and the international community have the obligation to help the United States make up for this lesson.

Wang made the remarks when holding the third strategic dialogue between China and Pakistan with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In response to US State Department spokesperson's comments made before the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to China that the United States will deal with China from "a position of strength," Wang said the United States always wants to use its strength to pressure other countries and thinks it is superior.

However, there has never been a country superior to others in the world, and China will not accept such a claim by any country, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
