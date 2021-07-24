Death toll rises to 58 in China's rain-ravaged Henan
The death toll had risen to 58 in central China's Henan Province where record rainstorms wreaked havoc, and five people were reported missing as of 4 pm Saturday, according to a local government press briefing held on Saturday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Han Jing
