Chinese mainland reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including two in Jiangsu and one each in Liaoning, Guangdong and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Also reported were 27 new imported cases, of which six were reported in Yunnan, five in Guangdong, four each in Shanghai and Fujian, two each in Inner Mongolia and Hunan, and one each in Tianjin, Henan, Sichuan and Gansu.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday.

A total of 7,210 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 6,632 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 578 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,529 by Saturday, including 692 patients still receiving treatment, 17 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 87,201 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

A total of 17 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 437 asymptomatic cases, of whom 406 were imported, under medical observation by Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,975 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 58 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,558 cases, including 786 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,696 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 12,543 had been discharged in Taiwan.