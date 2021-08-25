Man arrested for sexual assault of Alibaba employee

The woman alleges forced molestation during a business trip to Ji'nan, east Shandong Province.

A former employee of Hualian Supermarket in Ji'nan, east China's Shandong Province, has been arrested for forced molestation, local prosecutors said today.

The man surnamed Zhang and an Alibaba employee surnamed Wang were accused of molesting a female employee of Alibaba surnamed Zhou during a business trip to Ji'nan.

The People's Procuratorate of Huaiyin District in Ji'nan said they are still investigating the involvement of Wang.

Criminal investigations were launched into Wang and Zhang after Zhou reported to police on July 28 that she was raped by Wang in a hotel and molested by Zhang during a business dinner.