News / Nation

China to expand issuance of digital driver's licenses from September 1

Xinhua
  15:46 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0
Digital driver's licenses will be issued in more regions across China from September 1, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
Xinhua
  15:46 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0

Digital driver's licenses will be issued in more regions across China from September 1, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

A further 28 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, will be included in China's plan to roll out digital licenses for drivers nationwide by 2022, following the success of a pilot program.

Over 2 million people have obtained digital driver's licenses since the program was launched in the cities of Tianjin, Chengdu and Suzhou on June 1, according to the ministry.

With the same legal validity as paper licenses, and supported by advanced anti-counterfeiting technology, digital driver's licenses have the advantage of improved efficiency. They provide, among other features, timely traffic violation updates.

Drivers can apply for digital licenses through an official mobile app, the ministry said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     