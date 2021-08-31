News / Nation

Regions in China cancel mandatory vaccination requirements

Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  16:07 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0
Regions in China including Ezhou and Shiyan in Hubei Province and Zhumadian in Henan Province have canceled mandatory vaccination policies as of August 30.
Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  16:07 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0

Regions in China, including Ezhou and Shiyan in Hubei Province and Zhumadian in Henan Province, have canceled mandatory vaccination policies as of August 30, the Health Times reported on Monday.

Authorities in Ezhou's Echeng District on August 15 began requiring minors aged 12 to 17 and people over 18 years old without preexisting risk factors to vaccinate for COVID-19 within 10 days. Those who were not vaccinated and had no risk factors would have that information recorded in their personal credit records.

Maojian District in Shiyan also announced a similar provision for people aged over 18. The two regions have since canceled this regulation.

On August 23, authorities in Zhumadian's Zhengyang County required each student from local primary and middle schools to bring vaccination certificates belonging to their parents, grandparents and other close relatives living together when they returned to campus for the new semester. Without these documents, they were not to be permitted to return to school.

After three days, the provision was halted, as it is inconsistent with the principle of voluntary coronavirus vaccination in China.

The city of Siping in Jilin Province issued a statement on July 17 which said vaccination would be required for people without risk indicators to enter key places such as medical institutions, nursing homes, nurseries, schools (including kindergartens and off-campus training institutions), libraries, museums, scenic spots, prisons and government affairs halls beginning August 1.

A citizen from Tiexi District, also in Siping, who had not been vaccinated, was stopped when entering a supermarket on August 18. In response, an official from the local pandemic prevention and control department said that the district does not have such a restriction. Shopping malls, banks, supermarkets, gas stations and other public places would record unvaccinated people's personal information, aiming to encourage them to be vaccinated, but there was no mandatory restriction to prevent them from entering.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     