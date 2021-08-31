Regions in China cancel mandatory vaccination requirements

Regions in China including Ezhou and Shiyan in Hubei Province and Zhumadian in Henan Province have canceled mandatory vaccination policies as of August 30.

Regions in China, including Ezhou and Shiyan in Hubei Province and Zhumadian in Henan Province, have canceled mandatory vaccination policies as of August 30, the Health Times reported on Monday.

Authorities in Ezhou's Echeng District on August 15 began requiring minors aged 12 to 17 and people over 18 years old without preexisting risk factors to vaccinate for COVID-19 within 10 days. Those who were not vaccinated and had no risk factors would have that information recorded in their personal credit records.

Maojian District in Shiyan also announced a similar provision for people aged over 18. The two regions have since canceled this regulation.

On August 23, authorities in Zhumadian's Zhengyang County required each student from local primary and middle schools to bring vaccination certificates belonging to their parents, grandparents and other close relatives living together when they returned to campus for the new semester. Without these documents, they were not to be permitted to return to school.

After three days, the provision was halted, as it is inconsistent with the principle of voluntary coronavirus vaccination in China.

The city of Siping in Jilin Province issued a statement on July 17 which said vaccination would be required for people without risk indicators to enter key places such as medical institutions, nursing homes, nurseries, schools (including kindergartens and off-campus training institutions), libraries, museums, scenic spots, prisons and government affairs halls beginning August 1.

A citizen from Tiexi District, also in Siping, who had not been vaccinated, was stopped when entering a supermarket on August 18. In response, an official from the local pandemic prevention and control department said that the district does not have such a restriction. Shopping malls, banks, supermarkets, gas stations and other public places would record unvaccinated people's personal information, aiming to encourage them to be vaccinated, but there was no mandatory restriction to prevent them from entering.