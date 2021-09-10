Chinese mainland reports 17 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 17 imported COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 17 imported COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the cases, five were reported in Guangdong, four each in Shanghai and Yunnan, and one each in Jiangsu, Fujian, Shandong and Guangxi, the commission said, adding that one of them was previously an asymptomatic case.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported Thursday in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

A total of 8,568 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 7,956 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 612 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,128 by Thursday, including 756 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 89,736 patients had been discharged following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

Thursday also saw reports of 21 new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 374 asymptomatic cases under medical observation on the day, of whom 352 were imported.

By the end of Thursday, 12,133 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 16,062 cases, including 838 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,834 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 62 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.