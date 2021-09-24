Chinese mainland reports 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 15 were reported in Fujian and the other half were reported in Heilongjiang.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 15 were reported in Fujian and the other half were reported in Heilongjiang.

Also reported were 24 new imported cases, with 13 in Yunnan, nine in Shanghai, and one each in Fujian and Guangdong, the commission said.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Thursday, it said, adding that no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.