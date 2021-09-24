News / Nation

Suzhou's Wujiang District turns light on night economy

Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  16:00 UTC+8, 2021-09-24       0
Wujiang District, one of the five urban districts in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, is working hard to promote its night consumption market.
Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  16:00 UTC+8, 2021-09-24       0
Suzhou's Wujiang District turns light on night economy

Wujiang District, one of the five urban districts in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, is working hard to promote its night consumption market, aiming to turn the night economy into its new landmark.

A series of night economic activities were launched in Wujiang District on the night of September 17.

Wang Guorong, district head of Wujiang, said, "There will be 47 major economic activities held in the upcoming days, which will provide citizens and visitors diverse night consumption scenarios."


Suzhou's Wujiang District turns light on night economy

To develop the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic era, Wujiang District has focused on expanding domestic consumption by holding consumption promotion activities.

It held more than 40 promotion activities during this year's Double Five Festival on May 5, a shopping festival like Black Friday, including more than 10 night activities.

Around 10,000 businesses joined the shopping festival, stimulating consumption worth US$ 216 million. Total retail sales of consumer goods in the district had reached 47 billion yuan (US$7.27 billion) by the end of August this year, up more than 23 percent year on year.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     