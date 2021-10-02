China records highest September temperature since 1961, most rainfall in north

China's national average temperature in September was the highest since 1961, while rainfall in north China hit a record high, according to the National Climate Center.

Imaginechina

Compared to normal years, the national average reading from September 1 to 28 was 1.5 degrees Celsius higher.

The precipitation level across the country in September ranked fourth since 1961, up 29.7 percent compared to the same period in normal years.

September rainfall in the northern regions was approximately 1.1 times more than normal, surging to a record high in history.

During the meteorological summer which ended in August, rainfall in the northern regions hit 421.4 mm, 33.9 percent above normal, and the largest since 1995.