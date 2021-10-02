﻿
News / Nation

China records highest September temperature since 1961, most rainfall in north

Xinhua
  13:21 UTC+8, 2021-10-02       0
China's national average temperature in September was the highest since 1961, while rainfall in north China hit a record high, according to the National Climate Center.
Xinhua
  13:21 UTC+8, 2021-10-02       0
China records highest September temperature since 1961, most rainfall in north
Imaginechina

A visitor is in full protection in Beihai Park in Beijing on September 2, 2021.

China's national average temperature in September was the highest since 1961, while rainfall in north China hit a record high, according to the National Climate Center.

Compared to normal years, the national average reading from September 1 to 28 was 1.5 degrees Celsius higher.

The precipitation level across the country in September ranked fourth since 1961, up 29.7 percent compared to the same period in normal years.

September rainfall in the northern regions was approximately 1.1 times more than normal, surging to a record high in history.

During the meteorological summer which ended in August, rainfall in the northern regions hit 421.4 mm, 33.9 percent above normal, and the largest since 1995.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     