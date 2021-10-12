Man catches and saves child falling from 4th floor
A man rushed to catch a child who accidentally fell from the fourth floor of a hotel in Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province, on October 9, China Central Television reported.
Li Wenjun saw an elderly man waving his arms to get the attention of passers-by in the area while taking a walk.
A few seconds later, Li rushed to the building and caught the child, and both fell to the ground.
The fourth floor of the building is a hotel with no protective railing around the windows.
Li suffered a head injury during the incident and received seven to eight stitches after he was taken to the hospital.
Fortunately, the child only got minor injuries.