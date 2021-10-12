﻿
News / Nation

Man catches and saves child falling from 4th floor

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  18:29 UTC+8, 2021-10-12       0
A man rushed to catch a child who accidentally fell from the fourth floor of a hotel in Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province, on October 9.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  18:29 UTC+8, 2021-10-12       0
Man catches and saves child falling from 4th floor

A screenshot of the security footage shows the man running to catch the falling boy.

A man rushed to catch a child who accidentally fell from the fourth floor of a hotel in Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province, on October 9, China Central Television reported.

Li Wenjun saw an elderly man waving his arms to get the attention of passers-by in the area while taking a walk.

A few seconds later, Li rushed to the building and caught the child, and both fell to the ground.

The fourth floor of the building is a hotel with no protective railing around the windows.

Li suffered a head injury during the incident and received seven to eight stitches after he was taken to the hospital.

Fortunately, the child only got minor injuries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     