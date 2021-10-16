Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Among these cases, four were reported in Shanghai, three each in Henan and Hubei, two in Zhejiang, and one each in Yunnan and Shaanxi, the commission said, adding that five of the new cases were previously asymptomatic cases.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, said the commission.