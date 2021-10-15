China issues blue alert for cold wave on Friday

China's meteorological authority on Friday issued a blue alert for a cold wave, forecasting low temperatures and strong winds in vast parts of the country.

From Friday to next Monday, temperatures are expected to drop by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in the northern, northeast, central and southern regions, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas will see a temperature decline of up to 14 degrees Celsius, according to the center.

It also forecasts strong and gusty winds in most parts of central and eastern China in the upcoming days.

The center advised the public to take precautions against the cold weather and strong winds and suggested that traffic and police authorities prepare for icy road conditions.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.