Woman discovers secret cameras in hotel rooms

Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  18:51 UTC+8, 2021-10-15
Pinhole lenses were found in electric plug holes of two rooms in a hotel in Chenzhou, Hunan Province.
Woman discovers secret cameras in hotel rooms
A camera hidden in a power socket in a room at Chenzhou Linwu International Hotel.

A woman found pinhole cameras hidden in the power socket in not one, but two hotel rooms she used during a business trip in Chenzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Thepaper.cn reported today.

The woman, surnamed Tang, checked into Chenzhou Linwu International Hotel on October 7 and found the first pinhole camera in a power socket facing the bed.

Tang called the police to report the matter, and the hotel agreed to switch her to another room. But the new room also had a pinhole camera in the same position.

"I am furious with the attitude of the hotel," Tang told the news portal. "The hotel has not contacted me until now, nor has it refunded the room cost."

The cameras, containing files of about 29 gigabytes in size, have been turned over to police, the report said, adding the investigation is ongoing.

Woman discovers secret cameras in hotel rooms
