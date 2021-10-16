﻿
News / Nation

7 anti-China disruptors sentenced over unauthorized assembly in Hong Kong

Xinhua
  19:46 UTC+8, 2021-10-16       0
Seven anti-China disruptors in HK were sentenced to up to 12 months in prison for holding or organizing and inciting others to take part in unauthorized assemblies last year.
Xinhua
  19:46 UTC+8, 2021-10-16       0

Seven anti-China disruptors in Hong Kong were sentenced by the District Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday to up to 12 months in prison for holding or organizing and inciting others to take part in unauthorized assemblies on July 1 last year.

Figo Chan Ho-wun was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Tsang Kin-shing and Wu Chi-wai were given a 10-month jail term. Leung Kwok-hung was jailed for eight months. Chui Chi-kin, Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, and Tang Sai-lai were sentenced to six months in prison.

Among the eight defendants, the above seven persons have earlier pleaded guilty to the charges, while former district council member Lancelot Chan Wing-tai has pleaded not guilty and will appear in court in June 2022.

Chan, Chu and Leung are serving their terms of other cases, and the judge decided their terms of imprisonment will run consecutively, meaning the three will be jailed for 21 months, eight months, and 23 months, respectively.

Judge Douglas Yau Tak-hong said their violations happened at a time when the national security law in Hong Kong had just taken effect and the social environment was unstable, noting that there was a risk of violence and immediate imprisonment was the only appropriate penalty at that time.

Chan played a leading role in holding or organizing the unauthorized assembly, and despite that the defendants claimed that they wanted to hold a peaceful and non-violent assembly, they knew that there was a risk of violence in the demonstration, and the entire illegal assembly would last longer without the presence of the police, Yau said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     