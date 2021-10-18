Murder suspect commits suicide in Fujian Province

Two died and three injured in a homicide that took place on October 10 in Shanglin Village in the town of Pinghai in Fujian Province.

The suspect, 55, surnamed Ou, is a resident of the village. He stabbed a family of five in the village over a land dispute, resulting in the death of two victims named Jiu, male, 78, and Ying, female, 55, Jiu's daughter-in-law.

Jiu's wife, grandson and great-grandson were injured and sent to a hospital after the incident. They are in stable condition now.

Local and district-level police forces and armed police initiated a manhunt for Ou on the afternoon of October 10.

Ou committed suicide and was found dead in a cave close to Shanglin Village, the statement said.

Further investigation is ongoing.