China's Inner Mongolia reports 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  11:09 UTC+8, 2021-10-22       0
North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 15 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 10am on Thursday to 7am on Friday, according to local health authorities.

Fourteen cases were reported in Ejina Banner (county) in Alxa League (prefecture) and one case was reported in the city of Erenhot in Xilin Gol League, the regional health commission said in a statement.

All the new cases in Ejina Banner were detected in an all-inclusive nucleic acid testing aimed at screening COVID-19 infections in the region. The person in the city of Erenhot who tested positive was earlier put under quarantine for medical observation at a designated site.

The 15 patients have been admitted to designated hospitals for treatment. Epidemiological investigations and further screening for potential infections are underway.

As of 7am on Friday, Inner Mongolia had 30 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases under medical treatment, and their close contacts have all been put under quarantine for medical observation at designated sites, the commission said.

To contain the spread of infections, health authorities in Ejina Banner have launched a third round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing starting 8am on Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
