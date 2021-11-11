﻿
News / Nation

'No ghosts here!' Livestream proving apartment not haunted

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  15:49 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0
A Suzhou court wanted to quell auction bidders' concerns over buying flat after previous owner committed suicide.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  15:49 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0

A court in east China hired a man to livestream his occupancy over 24 hours in an apartment where a suicide had happened to quell the fears of potential bidders at an auction, Beijing Youth Daily reported yesterday.

Wuzhong District People's Court in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, devised the innovative strategy to convince buyers that the apartment wasn't haunted after its previous owner committed suicide by burning coal in it.

The livestreaming started at 10am on November 9 with a judge and a man introducing the apartment. Over 40,000 people watched the program, during which the man did workouts, ate and slept in the apartment.

The property went under the hammer on November 10, with a starting price of 1.2 million (US$187,319), two-thirds of the market price.

Though intrigued by what had happened in the apartment, none of the participants placed a bid. It will be auctioned again at a later date.

The apartment's owner took his own life because he owed a large amount in gambling debts. The creditors sued the man's wife, who inherited the apartment from her late husband. The court ruled it would auction off the apartment to repay the debts.

'No ghosts here!' Livestream proving apartment not haunted

Wuzhong District People's Court hired a man to livestream his daily life over 24 hours in an apartment whose previous owner committed suicide in it.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     