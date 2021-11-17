Beijing's package volume hits 200m pieces during Singles' Day shopping fest

Beijing's package volume hit 206 million pieces during this year's Singles' Day shopping spree that lasted from November 1 to November 15.

Beijing's package volume hit 206 million pieces during this year's Singles' Day shopping spree that lasted from November 1 to November 15, according to the city's postal administration Wednesday.

The total volume saw a year-on-year rise of 18 percent, with the average daily delivery surpassing 13 million pieces, said the administration.

To cope with the surging demand, over 9,000 workers, 3,360 vehicles, and one cargo plane have been additionally mobilized to beef up delivery.

Anti-epidemic measures have also been enhanced including regular nucleic acid testing and COVID-19 vaccination. The two-shot vaccination rate of workers in the delivery sector has reached 99.9 percent.