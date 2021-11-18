﻿
News / Nation

Pop singer's mom gets life sentence for embezzlement

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  17:26 UTC+8, 2021-11-18       0
Zhang Mingjie was found guilty by Harbin court of exploiting her positions for personal gain and causing public property losses worth US$36.47 million.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  17:26 UTC+8, 2021-11-18       0
Pop singer's mom gets life sentence for embezzlement
Xinhua

Zhang Mingjie (right) and Wang Shaoyu stand trial for embezzlement and abuse of power in the Intermediate People's Court in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, on November 16.

Zhang Mingjie, a former government official in northeast China and mother of Vancouver-based Chinese pop singer Qu Wanting, was sentenced yesterday to life imprisonment for embezzlement and abuse of power in Harbin.

Zhang was found guilty of exploiting her positions for personal gain, causing land requisition compensation to be illegally obtained by the acquirer and part of employee settlements to be used against the law, Harbin Intermediate People's Court ruled yesterday.

The charges resulted in a total public property loss of more than 232.59 million yuan (US$36.47 million) from 2009 to 2011, the ruling said.

Pop singer's mom gets life sentence for embezzlement

Vancouver-based Chinese pop singer Qu Wanting (right) with her mother Zhang Mingjie

Zhang committed the crimes while she was the leader of a taskforce entrusted with the reform and restructuring of state-owned enterprises in Daoli District in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province.

She conspired with another two persons to sell a seed-breeding farm worth 2.3 billion yuan as negative equity in July 2009. The land use right of the farm was eventually transferred to a real estate company.

After the acquisition, Zhang authorized the transfer of 61.6 million yuan in employee settlements to the acquirer, Dongjiang Technology.

The scheme was later adapted into the hit anti-corruption TV drama "In the Name of the People."

Zhang demanded 5-million-yuan kickback from Wei Qi, the actual owner of Dongjiang Technology, and 50 percent of the shares, valued at 93.17 million yuan, of the company after the M&A, along with Wang Shaoyu, her accomplice.

Wang was sentenced to 14 years behind bars for embezzlement and fined 3 million yuan in the same trial.

The prosecutors established a case against Wei in March 2015 after he fled China in September 2014. In March 2016, Interpol issued a Red Notice for him.

Wei returned to China on October 7 to surrender himself. He is currently under quarantine in Harbin and his case will be heard later.

Pop singer's mom gets life sentence for embezzlement

Wei Qi, a key suspect in the corruption case, returns to China on October 7, 2021.

Zhang first stood trial in July 2016 and denied the charges. Since Wei, one of the key accomplices in the case, was still at large overseas at the time, the court didn't make a ruling.

The case garnered nationwide attention after Zhang's daughter, Qu, started advocating on China's social media for her mother.

Qu, who has been living in Canada, was named as Vancouver's first-ever tourism ambassador for China in 2013.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     