Chinese mainland reports 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Wednesday saw six locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the six local cases, five were reported in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, and one in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 29 imported cases were also newly reported on Wednesday, the commission said.

No new deaths from COVID-19 or new suspected cases were reported on Wednesday, said the report.