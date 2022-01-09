Media backpacks testament to quality of Chinese goods

With the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning in less than 30 days, there are reports journalists have been seen at the Media Centre using 2008 Beijing Olympic Games media backpacks.

This has reminded many netizens of an old Chinese song, "Your backpack, carried until now, is still intact."

Surprisingly, such sightings are not uncommon as the bags were used by journalists at Olympics in Tokyo, Rio, and London.

So why are people so fond of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games media bag?

Many foreign journalists remarked that "the Beijing Olympic Games media bag is the most practical and sturdy one."

Last year, an Iranian journalist at the Tokyo Olympics confessed that he carried it at every competition.

"Because it's very good quality," he said. "It is specially designed for professional photographers."

A Spanish journalist also transported his bag to London, Rio de Janeiro, and Tokyo. The bag does not appear to have worn.

This year, reporters from around the world covering the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be given a new media kit.

Because the Beijing Winter Olympics coincide with the Chinese New Year, the media kit include work items like notebooks and pens, lifestyle items like thermos cups and warm hat sets, and cultural souvenirs such as character Fu, paper-cut window flowers, Chinese knots, and badges.

Some netizens said that the media kits for this year's Beijing Winter Olympics would "allow more foreigners to see the high quality of Chinese stuff."

We believe that at the 2024 Paris Olympics, 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, Beijing 2008 and 2022 media bags will undoubtedly appear again at media centers. Along with the footsteps of global media reporters, they will become a symbol of China.