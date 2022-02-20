Six people drowned after electric tricycle fell into ditch in east China
14:47 UTC+8, 2022-02-20 0
Six people drowned on Sunday after an electric tricycle fell into a ditch in a village in Lide Town, Qiaocheng District of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province.
14:47 UTC+8, 2022-02-20 0
Six people drowned on Sunday after an electric tricycle fell into a ditch in a village in Lide Town, Qiaocheng District of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province, said the local authorities.
Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, said the provincial emergency management department.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports