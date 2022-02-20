China's Suzhou reports 7 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported seven confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier in the first 15 hours of Sunday.

The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported seven confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier in the first 15 hours of Sunday, according to local authorities.

As of 3 pm Sunday, Suzhou had registered a total of 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 asymptomatic cases since new infections were first reported on February 13, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.

Currently, Suzhou has classified 50 areas as being medium-risk for COVID-19.

The city has provided professional psychological support and guidance to local residents in communities placed under control. Pregnant women and puerperae under quarantine have been taken good care of and equipped with emergency alarms, while other vulnerable groups including children and senior citizens are provided with offline and online channels through which they can inform volunteers of their immediate needs.

So far, Suzhou has recruited over 120,000 volunteers to participate in the fight against the epidemic.