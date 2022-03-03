Chinese lawmakers review NPC Standing Committee work report

Chinese lawmakers held group discussions on Sunday to deliberate the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

The work report will be submitted to the annual assembly of the legislature in March for review.

The deliberation was attended by members of the NPC Standing Committee and members of NPC special committees.

The attendees agreed that since the previous NPC annual session in March 2021, the NPC Standing Committee has scrupulously performed its duty prescribed by the Constitution and laws, and made new progress in various aspects of its work.

The NPC Standing Committee promoted the implementation of the Constitution by improving related laws and carrying forward the constitutional spirit, according to the group discussions.

The attendees noted that the NPC Standing Committee accelerated legislation in key areas and provided strong legal guarantee for boosting high-quality development, promoting reform and opening up, safeguarding national security, and improving environmental protection and people's wellbeing.

By exercising its supervision power, the NPC Standing Committee promoted the work of the government, the National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, they said.

The NPC Standing Committee also developed whole-process people's democracy while keeping close ties with deputies to people's congresses and the people.

Members of the NPC Standing Committee endorsed the work report and agreed to submit it to the upcoming NPC annual session for review.

The attendees proposed suggestions on modifying the work report and on improving the work of people's congresses.