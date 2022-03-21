﻿
News / Nation

China Eastern Airlines initiates emergency response mechanism

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2022-03-21       0
China Eastern Airlines has initiated an emergency response mechanism following the crash of a passenger plane in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2022-03-21       0
China Eastern Airlines initiates emergency response mechanism
Xinhua

The plane crash causes a mountain fire that is put out not long after.

China Eastern Airlines has initiated an emergency response mechanism following the crash of a passenger plane in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the airline said on Monday.

It has established nine special working groups for aircraft disposal, accident investigation, family assistance, logistics support, legal support, public relations, security, financial insurance, and cargo disposal.

The working groups are en route to the site, and the company has said that the cause of the accident will be fully investigated.

A Boeing 737 aircraft with 132 people aboard, which took off from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou, crashed at 2:38 pm into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, according to the regional emergency management department of Guangxi.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     