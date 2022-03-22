﻿
News / Nation

China temporarily includes COVID-19 antigen tests in medical insurance

  09:19 UTC+8, 2022-03-22       0
China has brought antigen tests into its medical insurance as an interim measure against COVID-19, according to the National Health care Security Administration.
China has brought antigen tests into its medical insurance as an interim measure against COVID-19, according to the National Health care Security Administration.

Such expenses occurred at designated grassroots medical institutions should be settled pursuant to existing provisions of social pooling units while the cost for antigen testing reagents at designated retail pharmacies can be covered by individual accounts, said the administration in a circular issued on Monday.

Provincial authorities should incorporate antigen testing reagents and corresponding tests into the service catalogue of their basic medical insurance, and continue to regulate the price of such services, added the circular.

They are also asked to cover the cost of newly added medicine in the latest version of diagnosis and treatment protocol for COVID-19 via their medical insurance funds.

