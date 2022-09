China experiences hottest summer since 1961

The country's average temperature from June 1 to August 31 was 22.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees higher than that in the same period of regular years and the highest since 1961

China had gone through its hottest summer since 1961 when it started to keep complete meteorological records.

The country's average temperature from June 1 to August 31 was 22.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than that in the same period of regular years and the highest since 1961, according to the National Climate Center.

A total of 17 provincial-level regions, including central China's Hunan Province and southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, registered a record-hot summer, the center said.

The average days with the highest temperature reaching or exceeding 35 degrees Celsius on the day in China reached 14.3 days, a record high since 1961 and 6.3 days more than that in the same period of regular years.

China saw 366 national-level meteorological stations reporting temperatures reading the same or higher than the previous record. A total of 15 stations registered temperatures reaching or topping 44 degrees Celsius.

The national average precipitation logged the second lowest in the same period since 1961, said the center.

The center forecast that the temperature in autumn in most parts of China will be close to or slightly higher than that in regular years.