News / Nation

66 killed after 6.8-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan

Xinhua
  17:38 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0
A total of 66 people have been killed in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.
Xinhua
  17:38 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0
66 killed after 6.8-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan
Imaginechina

A destroyed building in Moxi Town, Luding County, Sichuan Province, where the epicenter is located, shot on Tuesday.

A total of 66 people have been killed in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

As of 2 pm Tuesday, 38 people had been killed in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, and the other 28 died in Ya'an City, the rescue headquarters told a press briefing.

Fifteen people were missing and 253 were injured, with five in critical condition and 70 in serious condition.

The earthquake struck Luding County at 12:52 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Sichuan has activated the highest level of emergency response for the earthquake.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     