China combats drought with artificial rain technology

China has used artificial rain technology since August to help various regions fight drought, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said Tuesday.

Imaginechina

From August 1 to 31, aircraft made 75 flights, which lasted 211 hours in total, to induce artificial rainfall in drought-hit areas, including Hubei, Chongqing, Henan, and Shaanxi, said CMA official Zhao Zhiqiang at a press conference.

Zhao said these rainmaking operations are estimated to have covered 1.45 million sq km, playing a vital role in mitigating drought and high temperatures, increasing water reserves, and stabilizing agricultural production.

These operations are also powered by cutting-edge technologies such as meteorological satellites, weather radar, and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the official.

Zhao added that artificial rain had also helped tame wildfires caused by hot weather in Chongqing and Sichuan.

China had gone through its hottest summer since 1961 when it started to keep complete meteorological records.

The country's average temperature from June 1 to August 31 was 22.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than that in the same period of regular years and the highest since 1961, according to the National Climate Center.