Chinese tourism industry ready to soar again

Many countries are welcoming Chinese tourists back after three years of COVID restrictions on overseas trips were lifted in China on January 8. It has triggered a wave of overseas travel as many couldn't wait to scratch that travel itch.

Chinese travel agencies and online tourism service providers will be allowed to resume group tours to 20 countries, including Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Switzerland and South Africa, Russia and Cuba, from February 6. It has further reignited industry players' confidence.

Let's see what they have to say.