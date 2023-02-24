Death toll in China mine collapse rises to 6

The death toll in a mine collapse in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region rose to six, with 47 others still missing, according to the rescue headquarters Friday.

Rescuers have recovered six people from debris, after the open-pit mine collapsed in Alxa Left Banner at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.