AI-generated pictures of women used for yacht party scam

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:02 UTC+8, 2023-02-23       0
A poster of a yacht party to be held at the Jinji Lake in Suzhou has garnered lots of online attention, for it advertises escort service by women dressed as maids.
An advertisement for a yacht party in Suzhou City, China, promising one-on-one escort services by women dressed as maids for a price of 3,000 yuan (US$ 434.8) has turned out to be a scam.

The advertisement featured a file of images of women in revealing maid outfits, which were later discovered to be generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The event organizer informed interested individuals that the admission fee included beverages, snacks, and the one-on-one maid escort service, but a 50 percent deposit was required in advance, raising suspicions.

The poster advertises escort service at the yacht party.

As news of the event spread, the Suzhou police launched an investigation into the person responsible for advertising the yacht party.

Netizens were amazed by how realistic the AI-generated images appeared, but as noted by Amelia Winger-Bearskin, an associate professor of AI and the arts at the University of Florida, unnatural hands are a telltale sign of AI-generated images.

One of the AI-generated women's picture with weird-looking hands.

Commenters on the story speculated that as AI technology advances and generates more lifelike images, it may become increasingly challenging to differentiate between real and AI-generated pictures, even based on the person's hands.

One example of AI-generated pictures of weid-looking hands.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
