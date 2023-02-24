﻿
News / Nation

China invests nearly US$28.3b in basic research in 2022

Xinhua
  14:14 UTC+8, 2023-02-24       0
China invested about 195.1 billion yuan (US$28.3 billion) in basic research in 2022, accounting for 6.3 percent of the total R&D spending.
Xinhua
  14:14 UTC+8, 2023-02-24       0

China invested about 195.1 billion yuan (US$28.3 billion) in basic research in 2022, accounting for 6.3 percent of the total R&D spending, the Minister of Science and Technology said on Friday.

China's total expenditure on R&D amounted to 3.09 trillion yuan (about 448.2 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, accounting for 2.55 percent of the country's GDP that year, minister Wang Zhigang told a press conference.

China's hot papers accounted for 41.7 percent of the global total in 2022, while its highly cited papers accounted for 27.3 percent. Hot papers are papers published within the previous two years and which were cited enough times in the most recent two months to be placed in the top 0.1 percent when compared to peer papers.

China is not only an important participant in international frontier innovation but also an important contributor to solving global problems, Wang said.

In 2022, there were 400,000 high-tech enterprises in China, contributing 68 percent of the total R&D input of enterprises nationwide, and 762 of them were among the world's top 2,500 enterprises in terms of R&D input, according to the minister.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     