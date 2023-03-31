Animation "Suzume" leads nation's box office

Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume" continued to top the Chinese mainland box office Thursday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday.

Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume" continued to top the Chinese mainland box office Thursday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday.

The film, directed by Makoto Shinkai, raked in 11.8 million yuan (about 1.72 million U.S. dollars) on the seventh day of its screening.

The animation follows the unlikely encounter between a 17-year-old girl and a mysterious young man who embarks on a journey to prevent a series of disasters across Japan.

Directed by and starring Dong Chengpeng, domestic comedy "Post Truth" came in second, finishing the day with a box office revenue of 9.75 million yuan.

It was followed by domestic drama "The Best Is Yet to Come" which pocketed about 2.95 million yuan on Thursday.