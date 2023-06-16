China-assembled FPSO vessel shipped to Brazil

China-assembled "SEPETIBA," one of the world's largest FPSO vessels, was shipped from north China's port city of Tianjin to Brazil.

Xinhua

China-assembled "SEPETIBA," one of the world's largest FPSO (floating, production, storage and offloading) vessels, was shipped from north China's port city of Tianjin to Brazil on Friday.

According to its general contractor Tianjin BOMESC Offshore Engineering Company Limited, the FPSO vessel will be used for oil and gas extraction and external transportation at the Mero oil field in the Santos Basin.

"SEPETIBA" is a floating production system that integrates offshore oil and gas production, storage, external transportation, living and power facilities.

"SEPETIBA" has a length of 333 meters, a height of 64 meters and a width of 60 meters. Its main deck area is approximately the same size as 3.5 standard football fields, and the boat has an empty vessel weight of 93,000 tons. It can meet operational requirements at a deep-sea depth of 2,000 meters in Brazilian waters.

The vessel can produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day, and has a daily gas treatment capacity of 12 million cubic meters. It can also store 1.4 million barrels of crude oil.

Xu Lipin, manager of the company's project operations center, said that as the vessel is the first Tianjin-assembled FPSO project, it has an export value of nearly 1 billion US dollars.

The company was established in the Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone in 2009. So far, it has delivered 17 FPSO vessels to Petrobras, the national oil company of Brazil.